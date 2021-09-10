Sedgwick County gets new jail deputies, needs many more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office welcomed some new detention deputies this week.

Following several months of training, seven people graduated from the academy Thursday afternoon.

One cadet says this has been a life-long dream of hers. She says her late mother always wanted to have a child in law enforcement.

“Protecting and serving, it comes in all shapes, and this is one where I feel we need people who care,” said Angelina Hindman, new Sedgwick County detention deputy.

Before the graduation ceremony, the sheriff’s office said it had more than 80 jail deputy openings. According to the Sedgwick County website, the job pays $18.96 an hour. To get more information about what the job entails and to apply, click here.

