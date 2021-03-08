Sedgwick County getting ready to open COVID-19 vaccines to day care, meat packing, and aerospace workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is getting ready to open more COVID-19 vaccines to day care, meatpacking, and aerospace workers. The county expects to start scheduling on Wednesday.

Already K-12 teachers, health care workers, front-line officers, and people over 65 are being vaccinated.

“We will open vaccinations to all public safety now so that’s going to be any other officers, police administration, 911, corrections officers, court officers, FBI, DEA, anyone with safety affiliation within the county will be able to go onto the portal and get a schedule for the vaccine,” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County manager. “The goal is to make sure that all of these appointments stay full. We have good volunteers and good staff down there. We want to make sure we continue to clip along the maximum amount of vaccinations possible.”

