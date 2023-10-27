WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The temperatures are expected to drop in Kansas this weekend, and the county says HumanKind Ministries opening a physical shelter is not feasible within the next few days.

As an alternative, the county shared several resources for residents needing shelter and other assistance during the harsher temperatures:

Wichita Police Department Homeless Outreach Team: (316) 854-3013

For men, women and families: The Inn at HumanKind, (316) 264-8051

For families: St. Anthony Family Shelter, (316) 264 -7233

For single men: Union Rescue Mission, (316) 687-4673

For day services Monday-Friday: United Methodist Open Door, (316) 265-9371

For meals: The Lord’s Diner, (316) 266-4966

County officials said HumanKind Ministries, along with community partners including Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita, will be announcing the location of a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week emergency shelter soon.

Union Rescue Mission has 174 beds but can go higher. Doug Nolte, Union Rescue Mission CEO, said they average around 140-160 men a night.

“We will see how this weekend goes, but we anticipate having enough space to handle the needs,” Nolte said.