WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government is hosting an EMS and Fire career fair.

The career fair will be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Wichita Fire Regional Training Center, 4746 E. 31st Street in Wichita.

Please attend if you’re interested in a career with EMS or SCFD1! Sedgwick County Government

“The fair will feature several public safety agencies looking to fill positions available immediately,” the Sedgwick County Government said.

To search for a job with Sedgwick County, click here.