WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government is hosting a holiday food box incentive clinic to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic will be from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 Woodland N. in Wichita.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and boosters will be administered free of charge to anyone 18 and older. No ID is required. Those under the age of 18 will require consent.

The first 50 people that get vaccinated will receive a food box from Aetna Better Health of Kansas and the Kansas Food Bank.

The Sedgwick County Government says each box can prepare two meals for up to 10 people.

Each box includes:

Soups

Meal kits

Pasta and sauces

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned chili, chicken and tuna

Peanut butter and jelly

For more information on COVID-19 from the Sedgwick County Government, click here.