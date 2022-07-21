SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — As parents prepare to send their children back to school, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will be providing no-cost, back-to-school immunizations on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The immunizations are offered by appointment at the SCHD Main Clinic, located at 2716 W. Central Ave. Immunization requirements and recommendations for the 2022-2023 school year are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR :

Hepatitis A – 2 dose series for Kindergarten to Grade 7

– 2 dose series for Kindergarten to Grade 7 Meningococcal ACWY – 1st dose in Grades 7-9 and 2nd dose in Grades 11-12 (if 1st dose is received at age 16 or older, no additional doses are required)

REQUIREMENTS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

Dtap – 5 doses

– 5 doses Polio – 4 doses

– 4 doses MMR – 2 doses

– 2 doses Hepatitis A – 2 doses

– 2 doses Hepatitis B – 3 doses

– 3 doses Varicella – 2 doses

– 2 doses Meningococcal ACWY – 1-2 doses

– 1-2 doses Tdap – 1 dose for Grades 7-12th

– 1 dose for Grades 7-12th Hib – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

– 4 doses for children younger than age 5 Pneumococcal – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

STRONGLY RECOMMENDED VACCINES

Influenza – Annual vaccination for children 6 months and older

– Annual vaccination for children 6 months and older HPV – 2 doses recommended at age 11 (2 doses if started under 15 years, 3 doses if started after age 15 years)

– 2 doses recommended at age 11 (2 doses if started under 15 years, 3 doses if started after age 15 years) Meningococcal B – 2 doses starting age 16 years

– 2 doses starting age 16 years COVID-19 – 6 months and older

To receive the vaccines, you will need:

Vaccination records

Health insurance card (if the child is insured)

Proof of income (if the child is not insured)

A parent or guardian ID

Letter of consent with parent ID (if a parent will not be present)

Letter of required immunizations (if applicable)

Court-approved paperwork (if applicable)

The clinic staff will review each child’s vaccination records to determine the child’s needs for the school year. For more information, you can visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) website by clicking here or consult your child’s school nurse or medical provider.