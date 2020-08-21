Sedgwick County Health Department offering back-to-school vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department wants to help students get ready for the new school year by ensuring they have the required vaccinations for attendance.
New requirements this year:
- Hepatitis A series of two doses – Kindergarten to Grade 3
- Meningococcal ACWY – First dose in Grade 7-8 and second dose in Grade 11-12, except if first dose is received at age 16 or older, then no additional doses are required
Required vaccinations for the 2020-2021 school year:
- DTaP – 5 doses
- Polio – 4 doses
- MMR – 2 doses
- Hepatitis A -2 doses
- Hepatitis B -3 doses
- Varicella – 2 doses
- Meningococcal ACWY – 1-2 doses (see new requirements above)
- Tdap – 1 dose for grades 7-12
- Hib – 4 doses for children younger than age five
- Pneumococcal – 4 doses for children younger than age five
Highly recommended vaccinations:
- Influenza – Annual vaccination for children six months and older
- HPV – 2 doses recommended at 11 years of age, and 3 doses after 15 years old
- Meningococcal B – 2 doses starting age 16 to 23
Back-to-school immunizations are offered at the SCHD West Central Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave. Due to COVID-19 precautions, immunizations are now by appointment only to accommodate for social distancing requirements. Call SCHD 316-660-7300 for appointments. Masks required in building. For uninsured children age 18 and younger, proof of income is required to receive a sliding fee scale for services. Most insurance is accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid.
What should I bring to the appointment?
- Vaccination records
- Health insurance card
- If no health insurance, proof-of-income
- Parent/guardian ID
- Written letter of consent with parent ID (if parent is not going to bring child)
- Court approved paperwork for child
For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the health department.
