Sedgwick County Health Department offering back-to-school vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department wants to help students get ready for the new school year by ensuring they have the required vaccinations for attendance.

New requirements this year:

Hepatitis A series of two doses – Kindergarten to Grade 3

Meningococcal ACWY – First dose in Grade 7-8 and second dose in Grade 11-12, except if first dose is received at age 16 or older, then no additional doses are required

Required vaccinations for the 2020-2021 school year:

DTaP – 5 doses

Polio – 4 doses

MMR – 2 doses

Hepatitis A -2 doses

Hepatitis B -3 doses

Varicella – 2 doses

Meningococcal ACWY – 1-2 doses (see new requirements above)

Tdap – 1 dose for grades 7-12

Hib – 4 doses for children younger than age five

Pneumococcal – 4 doses for children younger than age five

Highly recommended vaccinations:

Influenza – Annual vaccination for children six months and older

HPV – 2 doses recommended at 11 years of age, and 3 doses after 15 years old

Meningococcal B – 2 doses starting age 16 to 23

Back-to-school immunizations are offered at the SCHD West Central Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave. Due to COVID-19 precautions, immunizations are now by appointment only to accommodate for social distancing requirements. Call SCHD 316-660-7300 for appointments. Masks required in building. For uninsured children age 18 and younger, proof of income is required to receive a sliding fee scale for services. Most insurance is accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid.

What should I bring to the appointment?

Vaccination records

Health insurance card

If no health insurance, proof-of-income

Parent/guardian ID

Written letter of consent with parent ID (if parent is not going to bring child)

Court approved paperwork for child

For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the health department.

