Sedgwick County Health Department to expand vaccine boosters on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin offering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots Oct. 23, and Moderna booster shots on Oct. 27.

Eligible individuals will be able to receive these boosters at the Sedgwick County Health Department building located at 223 S. Main St. in Wichita, formerly the downtown library building.

Those who are unvaccinated will have the opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine from the community vaccine clinic from Oct. 27 through Nov. 24.

Due to high demand, there will be no walk-ins accepted at the community vaccine clinic. Individuals must make an appointment before arrival. If you need assistance making an appointment, call the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-1029.

Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will be open on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center for Disease Control last week announced that those getting a booster shot can mix and match which vaccine they want, based on personal preference.

Determining eligibility for booster shots varies based on what vaccine someone got initially. For those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, the groups that are eligible for a booster are:

65 years and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older who received the one dose Johnson & Johnson a minimum of two months ago.

For more information, visit the Sedgwick County website at sedgwickcounty.org.