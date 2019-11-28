Sedgwick County Historical Museum celebrates the electric guitar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita got to honor a contribution to Rock n’ Roll history today as a local museum celebrated an electric feat!

The first-ever electric guitar performance took place in the Air Capitol in 1932. Right now, one of the earliest electric guitars is on exhibit at the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

“It was found locally at a barn sale a few years ago,” said Eric Cale, Sedgwick County Historical Museum Director. “And, it is only one of four, or five known to exist.”

The museum says a Wichita Orchestra leader is believed to have previously owned the 1932 electro Spanish guitar.

Visit the Sedwick County Historical Museum and see the instrument for yourself.