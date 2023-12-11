WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County voters will get to wear a new “I Voted” sticker after they vote next year, and it will be designed by a child.

On Monday, the Sedgwick County Election Office announced a student design contest for a new sticker. Students in grades six through 12 can enter if they get a signed permission slip from their parents.

“I’m excited to get kids involved in the democratic process and to see their vision for voters,” Laura Rainwater, election commissioner, said in a news release.

The sticker will be round. Children should use the template on the Sedgwick County Election website. The artwork should fill the circle.

It also must be original, include the phrase “I Voted,” and have a theme of voting and elections. It should not favor one political party, candidate or issue.

Judges chosen from the community will name first, second, and third-place winners. The winners will be recognized at a Sedgwick County Commission meeting and on Sedgwick County Government’s social media pages.

To enter the contest, these forms should be submitted:

Artists can submit as many entries as they want as long as they get them to the election office by 5 p.m. on March 29.

To see all the rules and how to submit the forms, click here.