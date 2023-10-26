WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Remote Collection.

The remote collection will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the parking lot of Garden Plain High School’s football field, 900 N. Section Line Road.

The remote collection will allow Sedgwick County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste safely and for free.

Household hazardous wastes that will be accepted include:

Paint

Batteries

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Solvents

Pool chemicals

Fluorescent lights

Household hazardous wastes that will not be accepted include:

Waste generated by businesses or industries

Tires

Drums

Electronics

Televisions

Explosives

Ammunition

Radioactive material

Biologically active substances

Empty containers

For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 660-7464 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.