WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Remote Collection.
The remote collection will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the parking lot of Garden Plain High School’s football field, 900 N. Section Line Road.
The remote collection will allow Sedgwick County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste safely and for free.
Household hazardous wastes that will be accepted include:
- Paint
- Batteries
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Household cleaners
- Fertilizers
- Pesticides
- Solvents
- Pool chemicals
- Fluorescent lights
Household hazardous wastes that will not be accepted include:
- Waste generated by businesses or industries
- Tires
- Drums
- Electronics
- Televisions
- Explosives
- Ammunition
- Radioactive material
- Biologically active substances
- Empty containers
For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 660-7464 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.