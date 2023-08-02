WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County wants your input on the 2024 budget.

The county is hosting one of two public input hearings tonight in Wichita. The hearings are a chance for residents to give their input on how the county should best utilize the budget.

On July 11, Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz presented the 2024 recommended budget of $546,200,009 to county commissioners. Stolz’s budget proposal is focused on dealing with staffing shortages and increasing compensation for employees.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the county commission’s new offices in the Ruffin building at 100 N. Broadway. A second hearing will take place on August 23 at 9 a.m. before the commission votes on whether or not to adopt the new budget.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can give your feedback online by following the link located here.