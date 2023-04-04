WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is hosting a Working For You career fair from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the K-State Research and Sedgwick County Arboretum, 7100 W. 21st St. N.

The career fair will feature the following:

Sedgwick County facilities and departments

USD 259

Other districts in and surrounding areas of Sedgwick County

All branches of the military

Colleges, universities and tech schools surround areas of Sedgwick County

The event is free and open to all ages.

The event is sponsored by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County HR, and USD 259

High school juniors and seniors, as well as college, university and tech school students, and the public workforce, are all benefiting from the event.