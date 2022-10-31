WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old inmate died at the jail Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said jail workers found Michael Patrick O’Neill unresponsive in one of the jail housing units. The jail’s medical staff responded, followed by the fire department and EMS, but it was too late to revive him.

The jail notified the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigating unit and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation about the death. By statute, the KBI investigates all in-custody deaths in Kansas jails and prisons unless a doctor has regularly cared for the inmate or the death is ruled natural by autopsy.

An autopsy is pending. O’Neill’s family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office says O’Neill had been in the jail since Aug. 23, when he was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.

This is the fifth in-custody death at the jail this year.