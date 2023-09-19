WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 65-year-old Sedgwick County inmate being housed in the medical infirmary was transported via EMS to St. Francis Hospital for ongoing medical issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened on Monday. The inmate’s condition worsened at the hospital, and he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. An autopsy will be performed.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was held on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges through the City of Wichita since August 2023.

The inmate’s family has been notified of his death, and his identity is being withheld at their request.

It is the fifth in-custody death in Sedgwick County for 2023.