WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 21-year-old woman is hospitalized for a possible overdose while in jail. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office searched the area and found what appeared to be an illegal substance. Investigators are looking into how the substance got into the jail.

The woman was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility almost a year ago on two alleged counts:

Failure to appear

Material witness

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no update on her condition, but her family has been notified and was granted visitation.