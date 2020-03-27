Sedgwick County investigators say man’s death is suspicious

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a suspicious death discovered Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to check a vehicle parked on the roadway in the 5500 block of West 85th Street North. They say the red Dodge pickup was unoccupied.

As deputies were looking around the area, they found an unresponsive man in the ditch. The man, in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Sedgwick County Fire.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office considers the man’s death to be suspicious and it is actively investigating.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: