Sedgwick County Jail detention deputy booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County jail deputy was booked on suspicion of eight counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

Jail records show 30-year-old Timothy R. Baskerville was booked Monday evening. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said there are two victims in the case, and they are currently housed in the adult detention facility. The sheriff said the timeframe the allegations occurred is April 23 to June 1.

“The inmate reported one of the allegations to us on June 25. The deputy was immediately placed on leave, and during the course of the investigation, a second inmate had also been a victim of unwarranted advances. The specific allegations are kissing and fondling,” said Sheriff Easter.

Baskerville has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 17 months. In addition to the criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office is working on the internal investigation. The sheriff’s office is reviewing video to see if the deputy entered the two victims’ cell.

The deputy was also placed on leave.

