WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The kitchen at the Sedgwick County Jail is currently undergoing repairs.

The detention facility is using an auxiliary space to serve as a temporary kitchen while repairs are made to the over two-decade-old space. The sheriff’s office says it is working with Sedgwick County Facilities Management to develop plans to renovate the entire kitchen, but due to the extent of repairs needed, the cost is coming in at $170,336.17.

In addition to the basic repairs, the kitchen also needs extensive repairs to the plumbing and the replacement of drainage pipes, which will also help with pest control at the facility. The repairs are expected to take about two weeks to complete, according to the sheriff’s office.

The jail currently utilizes inmate labor to operate the kitchen. However, when they bid out the contract to operate the kitchen next year, they will evaluate the cost of operating the kitchen with or without inmate labor to see which is more economical.