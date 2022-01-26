Sedgwick County Jail reports second inmate death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Jail is reporting the death of an inmate, the second one in the past seven days.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Pierre Collins of Wichita was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night. Detention staff and medical staff immediately started chest compressions.

Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services and the Wichita Fire Department arrived and continued CPR. However, Collins was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was contacted per state statute.

Collins had been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since May 1, 2019, on allegations of kidnapping and domestic violence.