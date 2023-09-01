WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A system outage is making it difficult for Sedgwick County inmates to communicate with loved ones.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the outage at the Detention Facility is affecting inmate phones, video visitation, and tablet services.
The service providers are working with the sheriff’s office to find a solution.
The Sheriff’s Office understands the need for incarcerated individuals to remain in contact with friends and family in the public. We are working diligently to restore these services as soon as possible.”Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office