Sedgwick County jail welcome over 30 new graduate recruits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly three dozen new faces will be staffed at the Sedgwick County Jail.

After 11 weeks of rigorous basic training, 34 recruits graduated the academy and are now detention deputies.

The new deputies say it took a lot of hard work to get them where they are today.

“Staying up late to study, making sure you’re hydrated for DT classes, getting punched in the face a couple times, getting that simulation of what it’s going to be like,” said Ethan Scott, newly graduated detention deputy.

The new deputies will not be expected to know everything right away. They will be paired with veteran deputies for several weeks to continue their training.

LATEST STORIES: