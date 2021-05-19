Sedgwick County jail will allow onsite visits starting June 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Family and friends will be allowed to start visiting loved ones at the Sedgwick County jail beginning June 1.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility says it will resume onsite video visitation for families and friends. Visitation will take place in the jail lobby Monday through Friday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Visits that occur in the lobby are free.

Each inmate is allowed three 20 minute on-site visits a week. The visits are by appointment only and must be scheduled a day in advance. Schedule appointments through securustech.net under the Solutions tab or in person inside the front lobby of the jail. Visitors must have valid identification to visit online or in the lobby.

During the coronavirus pandemic, inmates have had access to remote visitation. It will still be available from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. For information on video visitation and phone calls, please visit sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or go directly to the Securus website.

The sheriff’s office says communicating with family and friends helps inmates maintain positive relationships while in custody.