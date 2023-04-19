WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting an in-person job fair for Sedgwick County on Monday, April 24.
The job fair will take place at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sedgwick County currently has 106 open positions available.
Need assistance with your resume? Contact Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas by calling 316-771-6800 or visiting workforce-ks.com to schedule an appointment.
Any individual with a disability may request accommodations.