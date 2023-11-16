WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A K9 with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon, Wichita police officer Juan Rebolledo told KSN News.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, a robbery suspect was being chased when the suspect went into a storm drain near South White Oak Drive and East Cherry Creek Drive, which is near Pawnee and Rock.

Deputies sent in a dog, who was allegedly killed by the suspect.

According to a crewmember at the scene, the suspect has been apprehended.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area at this time:

“There is an ongoing police incident in the area of Pawnee and Rock Rd. Please avoid the area if possible. Public Information Officers are en route to the scene to gather information and provide an update to the community with verified information.”

KSN News has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Tune into KSN News at 4, 5, and 6 for a live look at the scene.