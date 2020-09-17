Sedgwick County Emergency Communications: Key upgrades made to improve text-to-911 system

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Emergency Communications launched key upgrades that improve on the Text-to-911 emergency notification phone system, the county said Wednesday.

This upgrade provides several key features, including the ability for 911 dispatchers to initiate text conversations, to initiate and receive texts in any language with an automatic translator, and the ability to utilize the what3words app to pinpoint caller locations.

Previously, Sedgwick County 911 Emergency Communications could receive text messages, but could not initiate text conversations. Now, in a 911 initiated text, users will see a 10-digit number that is unique to Sedgwick County 911.

The upgrade allows Sedgwick County Emergency Communications to request the caller to send their current GPS location, helpful in situations where someone is unable to provide an accurate location.  The system also now provides for input of location information as provided through the what3words app. What3words can pinpoint a caller’s location within 10-square feet, helpful for emergencies that occur in non-addressed locations or rural areas. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories