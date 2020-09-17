Sedgwick County Emergency Communications: Key upgrades made to improve text-to-911 system

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Emergency Communications launched key upgrades that improve on the Text-to-911 emergency notification phone system, the county said Wednesday.

This upgrade provides several key features, including the ability for 911 dispatchers to initiate text conversations, to initiate and receive texts in any language with an automatic translator, and the ability to utilize the what3words app to pinpoint caller locations.

Previously, Sedgwick County 911 Emergency Communications could receive text messages, but could not initiate text conversations. Now, in a 911 initiated text, users will see a 10-digit number that is unique to Sedgwick County 911.

The upgrade allows Sedgwick County Emergency Communications to request the caller to send their current GPS location, helpful in situations where someone is unable to provide an accurate location. The system also now provides for input of location information as provided through the what3words app. What3words can pinpoint a caller’s location within 10-square feet, helpful for emergencies that occur in non-addressed locations or rural areas.