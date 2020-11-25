Sedgwick county launching complaint site

Starting Tuesday there is a new way for people in Wichita to report businesses not following health orders.

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has created a new health order. In the new order, one of the biggest changes is on mass gatherings, which is now limited to 25 people.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to 100 patrons, or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less people.

The order also sets up a new system for increased enforcement. Starting Tuesday there is a new way for people in Wichita to report businesses not following health orders.

Last week Wichita City Council voted to allow the county to enforce health restrictions and now there is a means to do so online.

“We want to encourage and educate folks, particularly in super spreading situations to follow the health guidelines and one of the ways we can do that is by working to make sure that if there is a super spreader type event, people feel comfortable reporting something like this in,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

People can file complaints with or without personal information, once filed the city within the county will be notified and a letter will be sent to the business owner.

“If a complaint come in it goes into these three locations county legal, health the next steps is communicate with the city. Could be warning could be a citation,” said Tom Stulz, the Sedgwick county manager.

The health order that was issued Tuesday will not be enforced until November 27th and the county stressed the punishment for violating the orders will be in the form of fines up to $500 dollars in some cases. Violators will not be face any jail time for these citations.

Click here for a link to the county’s site to file a complaint.