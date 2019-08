WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick county is asking for your input on the 2020 Fire District One budget at a public hearing.

The recommended budget totals over $20 million, and set to be adopted on Wednesday, August 7.

This will be the last public meeting before the budget is finalized.

The public hearing meets Wednesday, August 7 at 6 p.m at the county courthouse.