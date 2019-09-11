Sedgwick County man found guilty of unlawful act relating to use of an identification card

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been found guilty of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card in Sedgwick County according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Calvin Thompson, 59, pleaded no contest this week in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that on or about June 29, 2018, Thompson applied for a photo identification card at the Sedgwick County Driver’s License Office in Wichita using a false identity with accompanying false documentation.

District Court Judge David Kaufman took the plea. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23.

