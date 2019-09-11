Sedgwick County man found guilty of unlawful act relating to use of an identification card

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Calvin Thompson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been found guilty of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card in Sedgwick County according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Calvin Thompson, 59, pleaded no contest this week in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that on or about June 29, 2018, Thompson applied for a photo identification card at the Sedgwick County Driver’s License Office in Wichita using a false identity with accompanying false documentation.

District Court Judge David Kaufman took the plea. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories