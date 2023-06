WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility has died.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Binh Ly, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell and died on Wednesday morning.

Ly had been serving a sentence for one count of murder and one count of aggravated burglary since November of 2001. The murders happened in Sedgwick County.

The death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is standard protocol.