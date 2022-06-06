SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has named Dr. Kevin Brinker as the permanent emergency medical services systems (EMSS) medical director.

Brinker has served as Sedgwick County’s interim medical director since August of 2021.

“I’m pleased to have been appointed Director of the Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services System. I am looking forward to working will all of our system partners, including EMS and Fire,” Brinker said.

According to Sedgwick County, Brinker previously worked with Sedgwick County EMS from 1985 to 1999, first as an EMT and then as a paramedic. He rose to the rank of Captain (equivalent to the current Shift Commander position) before attending medical school. Dr. Brinker graduated from Friends University (Wichita, KS) in 1996 with a bachelor’s in Biology/Chemistry and from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (formally Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine) with his medical degree in 2005.

Sedgwick County reports that Dr. Brinker is currently practicing in emergency rooms for Newton Medical Center and Newman Regional Health in Emporia.