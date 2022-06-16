WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who has served as interim Sedgwick County’s interim EMS director for almost a year has been given the job permanently.

On Thursday morning, Sedgwick County announced that Kevin Lanterman has been hired for the job.

Last year, when Lanterman was named the interim director, he was a major. Sedgwick County stated he is an experienced and well-respected EMS leader and paramedic, having served with EMS for three decades.

The previous EMS director, Dr. John Gallagher, resigned last July after an investigation into his leadership.

The County said Lanterman will participate in a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Board of County Commission Room, 525 N. Main Street.

This event will be broadcast live on the Sedgwick County YouTube and Facebook pages.