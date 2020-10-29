Sedgwick County non-profit health clinics see an increase in COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Medical professionals tell KSN News that October is setting a record in Sedgwick County for residents requesting a COVID-19 test.

Hunter Health Clinic said that during the month of August, 692 people were tested for COVID-19. This month so far, 987 people received a test. Both Hunter Health and Grace Med said the last few weeks have been busy.



“We are averaging about 60 appointments per day for our drive-thru testing for people wanting to get tested,” said Juven Nava, director of Outreach and Eligibility at Grace Med.

Hunter Health and Grace Med said they’ve seen more appointments made for other health-related issues. A positive uptick that’s made it easier for medical staff to keep up with those patients during the pandemic.



“One of the things we really want to avoid during the pandemic is having people not cared for, unnecessary ER visits, having something go unchecked, uncared for having uncontrolled diabetes, or something like that,” said Caitlin Boger, director of Integrated Care at Hunter Health.



Both clinics say they expect the numbers for the COVID-19 tests to increase after this weekend.





