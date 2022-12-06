SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering bulky waste disposal coupons.

All Sedgwick County residents are eligible for one.

The coupon is for up to 1,000 pounds of free bulky waste removal.

Bulky waste includes tires, appliances, wood waste, brush, and more. Sedgwick County says CFC-containing appliances, such as air conditioners, freezers, and refrigerators, are accepted at the Waste Connections Transfer Station and are subject to an additional charge.

The Waste Connections Transfer Station is located at 4300 W. 37th St. N.

Sedgwick County’s second transfer station, Waste Disposal, LLC, is temporarily closed.

To register for a bulky waste disposal coupon, click here. Required information includes your name, address and phone number.

Once your request has been submitted, a coupon will be mailed out to you soon after.