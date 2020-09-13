Sedgwick County officials considering action after bars break curfew

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been a tough six-months for bars and nightclubs.

“Closures have been detrimental to our industry. It hasn’t been a week or month it’s been over half the year,” Darren Greiving said, Blu Nightclub Owner.

Greiving said like many businesses in his industry they are hanging on by a thread.

“Loans are now due, banks want their money, landlords want their money, utilities don’t go away. We have to have income in order to survive,” he said.

Now taking a stand, Greiving is deciding to stay open past the 11 p.m. curfew set by the Sedgwick County health order.

“We always do what we have to do but also if it’s a voluntary order we are going to have to respectfully decline and operate because we are losing our livelihoods here,” he said.

Blu Nightclub wasn’t the only one open past the curfew this weekend.

According to Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz, remaining open against the health order opens up businesses to consequences.

“Since the pandemic is community spread if someone gets it’s very difficult to prove where they got it and businesses who are following the health officer’s orders they get immunity from lawsuits basically,” Stolz said. “So, first thing they do that when they violate that order is they lose that immunity.”

There are three options county officials can consider:

Filing an injunction with the courts, which would allow a judge to decide if a business gets shut down. Having Dr. Garold Minns, the County’s Health Officer, file an order that would shut down a business for not complying. Creating an ordinance that would make it illegal for a business to violate the health order.

“Probably the most realistic enforcement at this point is injunction. The county filing an injunction against any or all business that were non-compliant,” Stolz said.

The commission will be reaching out to owners who were not complying with the health order this weekend. They will then discuss options on what will happen next on Monday, which could lead to action.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police Department to see if it received any reports about businesses staying open past curfew. A spokesperson said the department is unable to say at the time of this story.

