HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating what was initially called a suspicious death as now a homicide

According to the SCSO, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, regarding the body of a man found in a yard in the 200 block of East 86th Street South.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.