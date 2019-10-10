Sedgwick County organizations receive grants for public health, safety programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Sedgwick County organizations have been awarded grants to support public health and safety programs, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.
- City of Wichita Police Department will receive $95,633 to fund programs involving recruitment efforts, drug interdiction, homeless and mental health crisis intervention and crisis de-escalation.
- Episcopal Social Services will receive $74,287 to fund two programs to teach skills to individuals with mental illness to avoid behaviors that result in incarceration or recidivism.
- Via Christi Hospitals of Wichita will receive $120,000 to support services for sexual assault victims.
“Providing the best public safety services and victim support requires a dedicated staff of local officials,” Schmidt said. “These grants will help advance local priorities for improving public safety.”
The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.