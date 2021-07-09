Sedgwick County Park fishing docks in state of disrepair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedwick County Park has eight fishing docks across four ponds. Anyone with a Kansas fishing license can catch up to four fish at the park. But with the current poor condition of the docks, many may not feel safe using them.

Many of the docks have railings that are not sturdy or have fallen off. Some are missing planks, and a lot of them have been vandalized.

“The docks for the most part are pretty brutal,” said Dan Touchatt, who fishes at the park. “There’s a few good ones that are somewhat new, but there’s definitely a couple, a couple of docks around here that are more liabilities than they are docks.”

The fishing docks that are in despair have seen some attempts at being fixed, but a decision on what to do with them will not happen until later this year.

“There are some docks that are concerning, and so the docks that we feel like there are safety concerns, we have fenced those off and made those unavailable,” said Tim Kaufman, Deputy County Manager. “We will make a determination later this fall as things slow down as to whether or not it’s possible to repair them. Or, if we would need to demo them instead.”

Kaufman asks that you be patient as they decide what to do with the docks and to utilize the other ones in the meantime.