HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – As weekend weather conditions create the perfect recipe for high fire danger (high temperatures, low humidity, and high winds), Captain Clint Reed with Sedgwick County Fire Station 34 has been working hard to make sure all equipment and available resources are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“Instead of initially getting one unit’s response, we’re gonna get two units responding,” Capt. Reed said. “This station will [have] three: there’ll be a brush, a tender (they’ll bring water), and then the squad—all of them are grassfire rigs, so it’ll help mitigate the situation quickly.”

While pre-staging is not in the plan at this time, Capt. Reed says in the past few days, his station has been going over how they’ll prioritize fires if there are multiple starts, adding it’s an “all hands on deck” situation.

“I think that the staff administration’s done a good job of putting the right people in the right places, so I think we’re set up,” Capt. Reed said.

Rodney Redinger with the Kansas Forest Service says his agency finalized its action plan Thursday morning. In addition, while all firefighting aircraft across the state will be at the ready, there are no plans to transfer aircraft at this time.

“It’s such a widespread fire weather concern across the state that trying to pick one spot is kinda like throwing a dart at the map,” Redinger said.

Redinger says while shortages in available help in certain areas (particularly Western Kansas) could occur this weekend, the KFS is working with partner/other area agencies to ensure resources could be transferred as quickly and efficiently as possible if necessary.

“We do communicate very well not only with our state partners to help shift resources from the eastern part of the state to the western part of the state, but we also communicate out of state to our neighbors Colorado [&] Oklahoma,” Redinger said.

Both Redinger and Capt. Reed say residents staying fire aware will be crucial to ensuring a job well done this weekend.

“You never know how good of a job you do with the fires you prevent,” Redinger said.

“As long as we’re out there and citizens are being aware of what they’re burning, discarding cigarettes, being careful with sparks while working, we’ll be in a better place,” Capt. Reed said.