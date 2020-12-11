Sedgwick county prepares for Pfizer Vaccine

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The FDA has approved the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Thursday. The next step is final approval, which is expected in the next few days That is when shipments will start going out and starts will enact their distribution plans.

In Sedgwick county, hospitals and long term care facilities could be receiving the vaccine as early as next week. The county said it’s a waiting game and for now, they won’t be involved with phase one of distribution.

Once the distribution of phase one of the vaccine begins they won’t be going to the County. They will be shipped directly to the hospitals. From there the frontline workers taking care of COVID patients will be some of the first to receive the vaccine.

Walgreens and CVS have already purchased freezers for the COVID Vaccines and will be aiding long term care facilities with that distribution.

“The big challenge of deploying these vaccines we need to make sure that the vaccines stay at the correct temperature so that way they don’t break down and people get the full dose and an accurate dose of the vaccine but it presents a lot of challenges because it has to be kept so cold,” said Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt MD Ph.D. assistant professor with the department of internal medicine at KC, and director for the center for clinical research.

The Sedgwick County public information officer said while the county has purchased freezers of their own they are yet to arrive, but they won’t be used until the later phases of vaccine distribution.

“Multiple sites across the world to be able to test this the question is is it safe and effective for everyone. we have developed a lot of technology along the way so some of the early vaccines that you are seeing started initially so Pfizer and Maderna are new technologies using MRNA,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt.