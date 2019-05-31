Sedgwick County provides updates on releases at Cheney Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County said the gates at Cheney Lake have been open three feet since noon on Wednesday. Previously, the gates were opened 7.5 feet.

The current release from the lake has dropped 1,566 cfs. The county said it will allow the Ninnescah River to return to flowing within its banks.

The county said the release will continue for an undetermined amount of time as the Army Corps of Engineers continues to draw down the lake level to a point where it again can store any future rainfall in the flood control pool.

Additionally, the Big Ditch (M.S. Mitch Mitchell Floodway) has helped prevent flooding in Sedgwick County. The ditch spans 18 miles long with 50 miles of connecting channels, contains 100 miles of levees and 150 control structures.

County officials stress that the floodway is not at capacity and will be able to continue taking on any additional precipitation. All pump stations that pump water into it are working properly.