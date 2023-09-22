WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Veterans Treatment Court is in place to help veterans get a restart on life.

This is a five-phase program that can last up to 18 months. Veterans must attend treatment, meet with a probation officer, appear in court, not use drugs or alcohol and submit to drug testing. The court will also pair the veteran with a mentor.

“They get an opportunity to rub shoulders with their fellow soldiers who understand them, who get where they’re coming from and the challenges that they face each and every day,” RJ Dole VA Homeless Supervisor Kenny Barker said.

The court is not an option for serious felonies, repeat felony domestic violence cases, and felony sex offenses, among others.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert says she’s seen this program work in other areas and says it’s not just the veteran who benefits.

“Extreme gratitude for the transformation that happened and not only did the veteran defended himself or herself but also for their family and that they all have benefited from it,” she said.

There are three other veterans courts now operating in Kansas, located in Johnson County, Wyandotte County, and Shawnee County.