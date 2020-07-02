Sedgwick County releases non-emergency phone line for July 4th

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line is officially open starting Wednesday. That number is (316) 290-1011.

This line functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property. Examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. It was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker. The non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed.

The 316-290-1011 number will be available during the following hours:

6 p.m. July 1 through 3 a.m. July 2

6 p.m. July 2 through 3 a.m. July 3

6 p.m. July 3 through 3 a.m. July 4

6 p.m. July 4 through 3 a.m. July 5

If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency, they will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

LATEST STORIES: