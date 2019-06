Sedgwick County releases unofficial list of candidates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office has released an unofficial list of candidates for Wichita mayor, among other seats.

The list will be *unofficial until the Election Office confirms the candidates’ addresses.

Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman also provided an unofficial list of candidates for the mayors of Bel Air, Derby, Mulvane, Valley Center, Andale, Cheney Clearwater, Garden Plain, Goddard, Mount Hope and Viola; City councils of Wichita, Bel Aire, Derby, Haysville, Mulvane, Park City, Valley Center, Andale, Bentley, Cheney, Clearwater, Colwich, Eastborough, Garden Plain, Goddard, Kechi, Maize, Mount Hope and Viola; county school districts; and the county improvement district.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced his candidacy for re-election last week.

The 2019 Sedgwick County primary election will be held August 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be held August 1 through August 3, or through August 5 in the Election Office.

The 2019 Sedgwick County General Election will be November 5.

Here are the Wichita Mayoral Candidates.

Candidate Office Election Year Election District Jeff Longwell Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Marty Mork Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Brock E. Booker Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Ian M. Demory Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Joshua M. Atkinson Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Mark S. Gietzen Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Amy Lyon Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Brandon Whipple Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita Lyndy Wells Wichita City Mayor 2019 Primary Wichita

Wichita City Council Member Candidates:

Joseph Brian Scapa Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 2 Rodney Wren Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 2 Becky Tuttle Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 2 Beckie Jenek Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 4 Christopher Parisho Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 4 Jeff Blubaugh Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 4 Mike Magness Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 5 Bryan Frye Wichita City Council Member 2019 General 5

Bel Aire Candidates:

Jim Benage Bel Aire Mayor 2019 General Bel Aire David C. Austin Bel Aire Mayor 2019 General Bel Aire Jeff Hawes Bel Aire City Council Member 2019 General Bel Aire Joel Schroeder Bel Aire City Council Member 2019 General Bel Aire John D. Welch Bel Aire City Council Member 2019 General Bel Aire Diane Wynn Bel Aire City Council Member 2019 General Bel Aire

Derby Candidates:

Mark Staats Derby Mayor 2019 General Derby Randy White Derby Mayor 2019 General Derby Rocky Cornejo Derby City Council Member 2019 General Ward 1 Jack Hezlep Derby City Council Member 2019 General Ward 2 Nicholas Engle Derby City Council Member 2019 General Ward 3 Thomas C. Wilhite Derby City Council Member 2019 General Ward 4 Jenny Webster Derby City Council Member 2019 General Ward 4

Haysville City County Candidates:

Dale Thompson Haysville City Council Member 2019 General Ward 1 Janet Parton Haysville City Council Member 2019 General Ward 2 Bob Rardin Haysville City Council Member 2019 General Ward 3 Russ Kessler Haysville City Council Member 2019 General Ward 4

Mulvane Candidates:

Shelly Steadman Mulvane Mayor 2019 General Mulvane Nancy Farber Mottola Mulvane City Council Member 2019 General Mulvane Kevin E. Cardwell Mulvane City Council Member 2019 General Mulvane

Park City County Member Candidates:

Jim Schroeder Park City Council Member 2019 General Ward 1 George Capps Park City Council Member 2019 General Ward 3 Thomas Jones Park City Council Member 2019 General Ward 4 Brandi Baily Park City Council Member 2019 General Ward 2

Valley Center Candidates:

Laurie Dove Valley Center Mayor 2019 General Valley Center Lou Cicirello Valley Center Mayor 2019 General Valley Center Ronald (Ron) Lee Colbert Valley Center Council Member 2019 General Ward 1 Gina Gregory Valley Center Council Member 2019 General Ward 2 Ben Anderson Valley Center Council Member 2019 General Ward 4

Andale Candidates:

Jeremy T. Cawood Andale Mayor 2019 General Andale Cory J. Lies Andale Council Member 2019 General Andale

Bentley Council Member Candidates:

Reba Lee Bentley Council Member 2019 General Bentley Toyia Bulla Bentley Council Member 2019 General Bentley Shannon Koehn Bentley Council Member 2019 General Bentley

Cheney Candidates:

Philip Mize Cheney Mayor 2019 General Cheney Gregory F. Kampling Cheney Council Member 2019 General Cheney Ryan L. Graf Cheney Council Member 2019 General Cheney

Clearwater Candidates:

Gene Garcia Clearwater Mayor 2019 General Clearwater Burt Ussery Clearwater Mayor 2019 General Clearwater William “Tex” Titterington Clearwater Council Member 2019 General Clearwater Gene Garcia Clearwater Council Member 2019 General Clearwater Chad Pike Clearwater Council Member 2019 General Clearwater Justin Shore Clearwater Council Member 2019 General Clearwater Tawny Fisher Clearwater Council Member 2019 General Clearwater

Colwich Council Member Candidates:

Kenneth Davis Colwich Council Member 2019 General Colwich Mary Ann Morrison Colwich Council Member 2019 General Colwich

Eastborough Council Member Candidates:

Jerry B. Cohlmia Eastborough Council Member 2019 General Eastborough Stacy G. Moore Eastborough Council Member 2019 General Eastborough M. Steven Wagle Eastborough Council Member 2019 General Eastborough

Garden Plain Candidates:

Kevin R. Hammond Garden Plain Mayor 2019 General Garden Plain Tracy Thul Garden Plain Council Member 2019 General Garden Plain Tyler Bugner Garden Plain Council Member 2019 General Garden Plain

Goddard Candidates:

Jamey Lee Blubaugh Goddard Mayor 2019 General Goddard Hunter Larkin Goddard Council Member 2019 General Goddard Sarah Polsley-Leland Goddard Council Member 2019 General Goddard

Kechi Council Member Candidates:

Ursula J. Beham Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Richard Haddock Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Rachel R. Trumbull Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Matt Brewer Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Brian Adams Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Kevin W. Opat Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi Gary L. Gelvin Jr. Kechi Council Member 2019 General Kechi

Maize Council Member Candidates:

Alex McCreath Maize Council Member 2019 General Maize Karen Fitzmier Maize Council Member 2019 General Maize Kevin L. Reid Maize Council Member 2019 General Maize

Mount Hope Candidates:

Terry Somers Mount Hope Mayor 2019 General Mount Hope Chris Rasmussen Mount Hope Mayor 2019 General Mount Hope Amanda Buoy Mount Hope Council Member 2019 General Mount Hope Lacy D. Smith Mount Hope Council Member 2019 General Mount Hope Amy Martin Mount Hope Council Member 2019 General Mount Hope

Viola Candidates:

Debra Devlin Viola Mayor 2019 General Viola Ginger Simon Viola Council Member 2019 General Viola Timothy R. Taton Viola Council Member 2019 General Viola

School District Candidates

USD 259:

Trish Hileman School District 259 2019 Primary USD 259 At Large Sheril Logan School District 259 2019 Primary USD 259 At Large Ernestine Krehbiel School District 259 2019 General USD 259 3 Stan Reeser School District 259 2019 General USD 259 4 Brent T. Davis School District 259 2019 Primary USD 259 At Large Joseph W. Shepard School District 259 2019 Primary USD 259 At Large James W Kilpatrick Jr. School District 259 2019 General USD 259 4

USD 260:

Tina J. Prunier School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large R Matthew Joyce School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large Matt Hoag School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large Ron Chronister School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large Don Adkisson School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large Lauren A. Ignowski School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large Mark J. Tillison School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large – Unexpired Term Althea Arvin School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large – Unexpired Term Pamela Doyle School District 260 2019 General USD 260 At Large

USD 261:

Tom Gibson School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Greg Fenster School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Mike Fussell School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Susan Norton School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Wade Buller School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Mitch Lindsay School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large Jerome C Crawford School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large – Unexpired Term Jennifer Bain School District 261 2019 General USD 261 At Large

USD 262:

Dawn M. Stiglitz School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large Sara Osterman School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large Benjamin Wilson School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large Morgan Wiebe School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large Sean Miller School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large Chassidy Brunton School District 262 2019 General USD 262 At Large

USD 263:

Jeff Ellis School District 263 2019 General USD 263 At Large Amy M. Houston School District 263 2019 General USD 263-2 2 Chris Heersche School District 263 2019 General USD 263-3 3 Stacy A. Gear School District 263 2019 General USD 263-2 2 Fred H. Heersche School District 263 2019 General USD 263-1 1 Laura Adkins School District 263 2019 General USD 263 At Large Matthew J. Vogt School District 263 2019 General USD 263-2 2

USD 264:

Jodi McBee School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large Jason Martin School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large Richard Owens School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large Ruth Welters-Smith School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large Maranda Pike School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large Layne Pike School District 264 2019 General USD 264 At Large

USD 265:

Jenny Simmons School District 265 2019 General USD 265 At Large Sara P. McDonald School District 265 2019 General USD 265 At Large Nicole Hawkins School District 265 2019 General USD 265 At Large Gail A. Jamison School District 265 2019 General USD 265 At Large Elliott Adams School District 265 2019 General USD 265 At Large

USD 266:

Jeffrey Jarman School District 266 2019 General USD 266 At Large Matt Jensby School District 266 2019 General USD 266-1 1 S Bruce Nicholson School District 266 2019 General USD 266-3 3 Heather Killpatrick – O’Connor School District 266 2019 General USD 266-2 2 James Johnson School District 266 2019 General USD 266-2 2 Shannon L. Edwards School District 266 2019 General USD 266-1 1 Vince Macias School District 266 2019 General USD 266-3 3

USD 267:

Joanna M Fair School District 267 2019 General USD 267-1 1 Greg Tice School District 267 2019 General USD 267-2 2 Chris Heimerman School District 267 2019 General USD 267-3 3 Bradley E. Scheer School District 267 2019 General USD 267 At Large Rhonda A. Rau School District 267 2019 General USD 267 At Large Jonathan R Braaten School District 267 2019 General USD 267-1 1

USD 268:

Brandt Ditgen School District 268 2019 General USD 268 At Large Marcia Kampling School District 268 2019 General USD 268 At Large Matt Voth School District 268 2019 General USD 268 At Large Carla Ewy School District 268 2019 General USD 268 At Large

Sedgwick County Improvement District:

Marc Miller Improvement District 2019 General Springdale CC Carol Feiertag Improvement District 2019 General Springdale CC Diana Bell-Cryer Improvement District 2019 General Sunswept Highlands William D. Delong Improvement District 2019 General Sunswept Highlands John W. Bokey Improvement District 2019 General Sunview Dorothy E. Kaiser Improvement District 2019 General Sunview Cathy L. Keller Improvement District 2019 General Crestview CC John A. Fenili Improvement District 2019 General Miles Village – Lake Waltanna Mark Linnell Improvement District 2019 General Miles Village – Lake Waltanna Hank Price Improvement District 2019 General Miles Village – Lake Waltanna Andree Simonsen Sisco Improvement District 2019 General Oaklawn Linda L. Ulrich Improvement District 2019 General Oaklawn Don Winton Improvement District 2019 General Oaklawn Christopher Carlson Improvement District 2019 General Springdale CC Chris C. Gordon Improvement District 2019 General Crestview CC Janelle VanBruggen Improvement District 2019 General Sunview Andrew Clark Improvement District 2019 General Crestview CC

*These candidacies are subject to change in the official list of candidates soon to come on the Sedgwick County Election Office confirms addresses of the candidates.