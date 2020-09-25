Sedgwick County reopens CARES funding applications for businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners voted this week to reopen the grant application for businesses following the CARES funding update.

Any business, of any size, may be eligible for a maximum of $5,000 in grants per business. Applications must be submitted by October 7, 2020.

The application can be accessed by clicking here.

USE OF FUNDS

The funds can be used to reimburse necessary spending due to the coronavirus that has occurred since March 1, 2020, and anticipated COVID-19 spending through December 30, 2020.

To meet federal guidelines, the spending must be COVID-19 related, the spending must have been done outside of the organization’s normal budget, and the funding cannot be used to make up lost revenue. There is no guarantee that every entity will receive a portion or the full requested amount.

PPE SUPPLY KITS

Sedgwick County is also offering PPE supply kits to small, for-profit businesses located within the county. Kits will include disinfecting wipes, disposable masks, cloth masks, disinfecting cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, thermometer, cleaning gloves, informational booklet, social distancing floor decals, and healthy behaviors signage.

Small businesses are limited to request one kit per business location. You will be required to pick up your kits from one of our pick up locations between October 12 and 16. Pick up dates and times vary between locations.

Request a PPE kit by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: