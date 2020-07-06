Sedgwick County reports Fourth of July non-emergency line results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Emergency Communications activated a non-emergency line during the Fourth of July holiday in order to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that could block emergency calls from reaching a call taker

Extra call takers were on hand for the emergency and non-emergency lines. Emergency Communications, which typically averages 1,600 calls for emergency services a day, received the following number of calls over the holiday:

The non-emergency line was active from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., July 1 through July 5.

Time Period Calls to non-emergency line Calls to 911 July 1 72 574 July 2 127 798 July 3 207 725 July 4 499 1306 July 5 170 691

LATEST STORIES: