Sedgwick County reports Fourth of July non-emergency line results

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
FIREWORKS_292270

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Emergency Communications activated a non-emergency line during the Fourth of July holiday in order to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that could block emergency calls from reaching a call taker

Extra call takers were on hand for the emergency and non-emergency lines. Emergency Communications, which typically averages 1,600 calls for emergency services a day, received the following number of calls over the holiday:

The non-emergency line was active from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., July 1 through July 5.

Time PeriodCalls to non-emergency lineCalls to 911
July 172574
July 2127798
July 3207725
July 44991306
July 5170691

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories