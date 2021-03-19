Sedgwick county resident hopes his immobile father can receive COVID vaccine at home

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Not able to get the vaccine, one man is sharing his immobile father’s story in his hopes to get his elderly father vaccinated.

David Bayouth said his 88-year-old father is only able to leave the house with the help of an ambulance. Because of this limitation, Bayouth said it’s not possible for his father to visit Sedgwick County’s drive-thru clinic, but he is hopeful that could change and help others who are homebound or caught in a similar situation.

“It’s been very emotional because I’ve had to limit my contact – direct contact with him,” said Bayouth.

It’s been a year of waiting for David Bayouth as he continues to wait for his father to receive a COVID vaccine. “He’s bedridden since he has the inability to walk, and what makes it extremely difficult for him to be transported is we have to use a crane to move him,” said Bayouth.

David Bayouth Senior is not able to be transported to Sedgwick county’s vaccine clinic. His son hopes with the single-shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it could be administered at home.

“I hope we move on that quick here in Sedgwick county because I think there is a lot more people than my dad in this situation,” said Bayouth.

Lisa Hott is Senior Services of Wichita said in-home vaccines would help many people.

“You know some of our clients have a real difficult time getting out of the house and they do use mobile medical services that come with more house call type situation,” Hott said. “I think if those mobile services could offer for the vaccine that would be helpful to them for sure.”

County leaders said they’re not yet set up for home visits, but know there is a need. “When we get past this high capacity time we are in right now we are trying to do as many people as possible — then we will go back and make sure everyone gets included but I don’t know that we are really there yet,” said Tom Stolz, the Sedgwick county manager.

Bayouth said he hopes he won’t have to wait much longer. “He’s at that age where, you know, you really count every moment you have to spend with them,” Bayouth said.

With Phases 3 and 4 opening soon, it will likely be at least several weeks before the final phase is open. The county said once everyone who can visit mass clinics has had the opportunity to do so, they will open it up to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it.