Sedgwick County residents can request a coupon for 1,000 pounds of bulk waste

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Sedgwick County can request a coupon to dispose up to 1,000 pounds of bulky waste.

Waste may include furniture, rugs and carpets, countertops, toilets, vanities, showers and bathtubs, tree limbs, large appliances that don’t contain refrigerant, such as stoves, dishwashers and dryers, console television and large televisions, and swing sets.

Tires, mattresses and box springs, appliances containing refrigerant, liquids, hazardous materials, commercially generated construction, and demolition material is not accepted.

Residents can dispose of trash at one location. Please take your trash to the North Waste Connections Transfer Station, 4300 W. 37th St. N.Call 660-7200 or click here to claim a coupon.

Due to new safety guidelines and COVID-19, Waste Connections now requires all individuals to wear a mask and high visibility vest when entering the transfer station. If you do not have a high visibility vest, one will be provided at the transfer station.

