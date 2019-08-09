Sedgwick County residents hope groundwater flooding meeting will deliver long-term solutions

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Whenever it rains in Rachel Rogers’ neighborhood of Hancock Acres like it did Thursday, her family of 11 is fearful the water will return in her basement.

“As soon as it rains, we run down here check on it,” said Rogers. “We’re just waiting and ready for it to happen again.”

That’s because Rogers and others in her neighborhood have battled rising groundwater that flooded their basements for several weeks this summer. Many are still dealing with the aftermath.

Rogers’ two oldest daughters’ room was located in the basement until it took on about two inches of water after Father’s day. Now, her eight children have to share two rooms upstairs.

“For now, we have three in here and two of the girls in the bunk beds here,” said Rogers.

It wasn’t until mid July when they finally stopped seeing the water coming in. Then, it took a few more weeks for everything to dry out.

“So we’re just now getting down here and clean it up,” said Rogers.

The flooding has forced her family to find solutions for their living arrangements. She wants to see the county come up with long-term solutions to the groundwater problem to give homeowners some relief now and in the future.

“Just to give us a fighting chance,” said Rogers.