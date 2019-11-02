Sedgwick County responds to reports of suspicious “boom” and seismic activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several calls and emails rolled into media outlets and law enforcement agencies regarding a suspicious “boom” and low-grade seismic activity across Sedgwick County.

Reports of the activity began shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sedgwick County dispatch says they received several reports of the boom.

Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department spokesman, says Wichita officers have been responding to the calls, and they have not seen physical verification of anything out of the ordinary.

“There is nothing to indicate an explosion happened at this time,” said officer Cruz.

Many across the KSN viewing area reached out to the newsroom to say they have either felt or heard something similar to previous reports.

