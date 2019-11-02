Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

Sedgwick County responds to reports of suspicious “boom” and seismic activity

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several calls and emails rolled into media outlets and law enforcement agencies regarding a suspicious “boom” and low-grade seismic activity across Sedgwick County.

Reports of the activity began shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sedgwick County dispatch says they received several reports of the boom.

Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department spokesman, says Wichita officers have been responding to the calls, and they have not seen physical verification of anything out of the ordinary.

“There is nothing to indicate an explosion happened at this time,” said officer Cruz.

Many across the KSN viewing area reached out to the newsroom to say they have either felt or heard something similar to previous reports.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories